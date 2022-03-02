Viral Video: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has managed to impress one and all with its rousing dialogues and catchy songs. The Pushpa fever has completely taken over social media, with people creating dance reels on its peppy songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. Now, a hilarious video has aptly captured the Pushpa fever and the clip is sure to make you laugh.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Sings Pushpa's Srivalli Song in 5 Languages, Mesmerises The Internet | Watch

The video shows Yakshagana artists in their costumes, performing a play on the stage. For the unversed, Yakshagana is a traditional form of theatre mostly being observed in the Karnataka and in parts of Kerala. Suddenly, the song Srivalli starts playing following which an artist starts grooving to its beats, making his co-actors and audience burst into laughter.

This video has been uploaded on Instagram account named bhutni_ke_memes. The video was originally shared on an account called thugs_of_editing, with a caption that says, ”Yakshagana Artist in performing in the tune of trending song Srivalli.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with thousands of views and several comments. People were thoroughly amused by the clip and poured laughter emojis in the comments section.

