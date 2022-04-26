Viral Video: Taking a perfect shot isn’t easy as it requires the correct light, angle and perspective. Often during weddings, we have come across several photographers and videographers who go all the way to capture the best shot. Whether it’s laying down on the road, getting inside water, or climbing a tree, some crazy photographers do whatever it takes. One such hilarious video has gone viral on Instagram showing a boy going to extreme lengths to capture the perfect video. Though we can’t see the end result, the budding cameraman’s act of devotion to his craft has people laughing hard.Also Read - Viral Video: Frustrated Customer Ties Ola Electric Scooter to Donkey, Parades It Around Town | Here's Why

The video which seems to be shot at a function shows the young boy rolling on the floor, moving sideways and in different directions to take the video. While people are seen dancing and enjoying, the boy’s eyes are glued onto his camera, as he doesn’t miss a chance to capture everything on his phone. He doesn’t care that people are laughing at him. Towards the end of the video, he is also seen multi-tasking as he grooves to the beats along with recording the video. The video is just too funny to miss!

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Ekka (@ekkarahul_dj)

The video has gone viral and people can’t help but laugh at the boy’s dedication. Some hailed his talent, while othesr cracked jokes. One user wrote, ”Uska banaya hua video mil jaye to maja aajaye.” Another commented, ”Heavy videographer.” A third wrote, ”Ladka talented hai.” Yet another commented, ”isi ke paas contact no hai, apni shadi me bulayenge isse.” Others filled the comments section with laugh emojis and hilarious comments.

See more reactions:

Ever come across such a photographer?