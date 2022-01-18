Viral Video: With new Covid-10 cases and its new variant Omicron spreading rapidly in the country, it’s extremely essential to wear a mask and follow social distancing to keep the virus at bay. However, even after living two years in a pandemic world, some people haven’t learned any lesson and continue to be irresponsible. Talking of masks, a funny video is going viral, wherein a female news reporter talks to people who aren’t seen wearing masks and asks them the reason. Most of their reasons are quite silly and funny, and will definitely amuse you.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Grooves to ‘Oo Antava’ From Pushpa, Rocks The Internet | Watch

The reporter first went to a person and asked the reason for not wearing a mask. She asks, ”why are you not wearing a mask?’ A man replies that he does not like wearing masks. When she asked another elder the reason, he asked that he has a mask and asked the reporter to leave. Similarly, a rickshaw wala said that if he does not have even money to eat. Another quipped that the mask is in his pocket, and he just forgot to wear it. However, one man at the end of the video has the most hilarious response. The video has been uploaded on Instagram on a page named giedde.

The video has gone viral with more than 21000 views and several hilarious comments. ”Chacha ji introvert h bhen,” one wrote.