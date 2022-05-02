Viral Video: Regular exercises have a plethora of health benefits such as boosting your immune system, improving bone health, lowering health risks like heart problem, and many more. However, in this fast-paced life, exercise takes a backseat in the priorities list. Most of us fail to do even the most basic exercises, but it’s never late. Any exercise may feel hard at first, especially if you’re just getting started. One such video has captured the struggles of a man who is trying to do some crunches and pushups. The video caught on CCTV, shows a man trying to do some crunches when he falls off his seat. That doesn’t deter him as he casually gets up and tries the exercise again. Further, he attempts pushups after that and refuses to give up.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Son Runs Over To Hug Her As She Walks Down The Aisle. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer, Dipanshu Kabra with a caption that read, “no matter what the beginning was, The finish should always be in style. good morning (translated from Hindi)”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and many loved the man’s will to not give up. Exercise can be overwhelming and difficult at first, but it gets easier with time. Many users were also left amused and related with his struggles. One user called the video, ‘Cocktail of motivation with humour,” while another commented, ”Always try even if you are going to fail.” A third wrote, ”I would actually appreciate the willingness and dedication of this guy who is trying to be excercise to be fit and it seems he doesn’t care where he is,who is looking, Hats of the efforts.”

Here are other reactions:

I would actually appreciate the willingness and dedication of this guy who is trying to be excercise to be fit and it seems he doesn't care where he is,who is looking, Hats of the efforts 👍👍👍 — JaldibolPanvelJanaHai (@NishTvts) April 30, 2022

गिरने के बाद जिस प्रकार परिस्थिति को संभाला गया है, वो सराहनीय है। — Swami Satyasankalp Saraswati (@SwamiSatyasank1) April 29, 2022

😂😂😂😂fitness ki starting eshi hogi to dubara ground m nhi ayege koi bhi sir 😆😆😆👌👌🙏🙏💪💪 — Dayalveer singh (@Dayalveersingh6) April 29, 2022

गिरने के बाद इनको भरोसा हो गया की 'मै और बेहतर कर सकता हूँ'। 🤣 — Amod Rai (@amodra_i) April 29, 2022

This is called Spontaneity…❣️ https://t.co/ABlEazHJFS — Adla Anjaneyulu (@Adlacomrade1) April 30, 2022

