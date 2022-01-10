Viral Video: Assembly elections are to be held in five states including UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab within the next two months. All the political parties are now busy campaigning and wooing voters ahead of the elections. Reporters of various news channels have also started reaching out to people regarding various election related issues. One such funny video featuring a news reporter and a boy has gone viral on social media, leaving people in splits.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Make Grand Entry, Ride Horses to The Wedding Venue | Watch

In the video, the reporter, in a light-hearted note asked a young boy what does he want to become when he grows up. He gives a straightforward yet funny reply which no one would have expected. In a bold and confident tone, the boy says, ”If we have not studied, then what will we become? Well, what will you make of us?” He then says, ”I will work when I grow up. Will build a home, settle down, eat, drink and keep a wife. Will also have 2-3 children”, leaving the reporter amused.

It is not known when and where the video is from, but the video is going viral and rightly so. The video has been uploaded on Instagram on a page named bhutni_ke_memes with a caption, ”Wait for the end.”

The video is making people laugh and users can’t get over the boy’s reply. One user wrote, ”He is pre matured and already know the value of education in today’s life.” Another commented, ‘Shabas beta’, while others filled the comments section with laugh emojis.

