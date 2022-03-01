Viral Video: If you need a laugh, social media is the best place for that as the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos. One such hilarious video is going viral on social media, showing how a group of artists kept their cool even after the stage broke down in the middle of their qawwali performance.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Angrily Throw Garlands at Each Other, People Ask 'Shaadi Hai Ya Dushmani' | Watch

In the video, around 15-20 people are seen sitting on the stage as a qawwali program is in session. Suddenly, the stage breaks and sinks down following which the spectators stand in their places to check what happened. However, the main artist scolds them and asks them to sit down. It seems that even after the stage is broken, the artists do not panic, continue sitting and carry on with their performance. Usually, in such a situation, people get nervous and start running around, but nothing of that sort happened in this case!

The video of the hilarious incident was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on his official Twitter handle. The caption reads, "An artist should not panic under any circumstances."

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and has fetched more than 2 lakh views and around 605 shares so far. Needless to say, the video is making people laugh. ”The show must go on,” wrote one user while another said, ”Situation ko manage bahot accha kiya hai. Na hi koi gira hai aur na hi kisi ko chhot aayi hai.”

Here are other reactions:

The show must go on 😹 https://t.co/4nPMZjeich — 𝙍𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙆 🖤 (@Rob_Sidheart) February 27, 2022

बाप रे बाप🤣🤣🤣😂😂 मेरा तो हँसते हँसते सर घूम गया🤣🤣😂😂 — Radha Paswan (@RadhaPaswan2020) February 27, 2022

I guess a good artist is known how to handle n maintain a circumstance in front of the public. — Lokesh Anant (@lokesh_anant10) February 28, 2022

सर कहाँ कहाँ से लाते हैं आप खोज़ के 😂😂😂🙏 — N I K H I L—C H H A P A R I A (@NikhilChaparia) February 27, 2022

