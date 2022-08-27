Viral Video Today: Monkeys are one of the most intelligent animals on the planet and have adapted quite well to be around humans. However, there are some things for example technology or our fashion that baffles monkeys. While this monkey is quite fashionable himself, he didn’t expect to see such a ‘shocking’ hairstyle under a normal-looking man’s hat.Also Read - Gorilla Lovingly Admires Girl Making His Drawing, Viral Video Wins Hearts Online. Watch

The hilarious video was shared on Instagram by the user 'animals.hilarious'. It was originally posted on TikTok by a user named 'Yuriatomoki'. The reel has now gone viral with over 1 million views and 65k likes. In the clip, a well-dressed monkey can be seen sitting on a sofa with a man wearing a beanie. The monkey is consoling the man and patting his back.

Suddenly, the man removes his beanie, the monkey turns around to see that the man was hiding a big spiky hairstyle underneath the hat, as if the man got an electric shock. This unexpected reveal scared the monkey so much that he fell backwards and hit the metal wall. The monkey then looks the way, trying to recover from the mini heart attack the man just gave him. Why would anyone do that to such a sweet monkey?

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF MONKEY GETTING SCARED BY MAN’S HAIR HERE:

Netizens were left in splits after watching the funny video and said they can’t stop playing it on a loop. “Emotional damage,” a user commented. “I watched this like 700 times,” another user wrote. “Can’t stop laughing this is too funny,” a third user wrote.