Viral Video: The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival which began on Friday is being celebrated with great fervour across the country. Though the celebrations remain subdued due to Covid restrictions, one can always celebrate with family or a close group of friends. For the festival, people are now coming up with creative eco-friendly ideas to prepare Ganesha idols and sweets. One such video of a chocolate idol, made by 10 chefs with more than 200 kgs of chocolate is going viral on social media.

Restaurateur and chocolatier Harjinder Singh Kukreja shared the video of the Ganesha idol and wrote that it took 10 days to prepare it. He further mentioned that the Visarjan will be performed by immersing the idol in milk and the chocolate milk Prasad will be distributed among the underprivileged kids in slum areas.

In an Instagram post, Harjinder Singh Kukreja wrote, ”This is our 6th consecutive year of the Chocolate Ganesha! It took a team of 10 chefs, 10 days and 200+ Kgs Belgian Chocolate to make this eco-friendly Ganesha. Our edible Chocolate Lord Ganesha is a sweet reminder of all things good. We plan to do Visarjan (immersion) in milk and distribute Chocolate Milk Prasad to underprivileged kids in slum areas.

