Satara: It's finally that time of the year when Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day-long festival, is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu deity, Lord Ganesha. The occasion is a loved and respected festival in India and celebrated with gusto by all. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during this festival. Devotees are also welcoming different types of idols of the elephant-headed God in their homes to celebrate the festival.

One such artist in the Satara district has made a unique idol of Lord Ganesh that stands up and blesses the devotees when one touches its feet. A video of the idol shows Lord Ganesha getting up from his throne, standing up straight, and giving blessings. After giving blessings, he sits on his throne again. The video has gone viral on social media, and netizens are left amazed to watch the unique idol.

Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha. This year’s Ganesh Chaturthi is special as there would be no Covid restrictions in place for the first time since 2020.