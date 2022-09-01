New Delhi: A man accidently set himself on fire while performing a dangerous stunt during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Gujarat’s Surat. The incident took place on Wednesday at Surat’s Parvat Patiya area.Also Read - Car Stunt On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway Goes Wrong, Ends Up In Crashing On Opposite Side of Road | WATCH

A video of the episode has gone viral on social media. The man was reportedly trying to perform a risky stunt where he had to “breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substance.

In the video, the man can be seen performing the failed stunt in front of a crowd while another man records the event. He spits out the flammable substance that he puts inside his mouth but ends up accidently setting himself on fire. Another man, who stood beside him during the stunt, quickly comes to his rescue. He is helped by others to quickly remove his tshirt which was set ablaze during \ the stunt.

The caption of the clip shared on Twitter reads, “A young man was accidentally set ablaze while performing stunts trying to breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substances, in Surat’s Parvat Patiya area during a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.”

Video – Man accidently sets self on fire during stunt

A young man was accidentally set ablaze while performing stunts trying to breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substances, in Surat’s Parvat Patiya area during a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. #ganesha #ganeshidols #ganeshji #ganeshutsav #ganpatibappa #ganpati #news pic.twitter.com/1IribHHJyC — oursuratcity (@oursuratcity) August 31, 2022

(Statutory warning: Dangerous stunt above. Please do not try this at home or elsewhere)