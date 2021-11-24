Viral Video: A video of Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claiming “garlic is adrak” is going immensely viral on social media and netizens can’t just stop ROFLing. The video of the minister went viral after it was shared on Twitter by a Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat. She captioned the video, ““Garlic is adrak, information minister Fawad Chaudhry. One learns a new thing everyday.”Also Read - Separated in 1947, 2 Friends From Across The Border Reunite After 74 Years At Kartarpur Corridor

In the video, the minister can be seen addressing a press conference and speaking that the price of onion and garlic has dipped very low recently. He can be heard speaking in Hindi, "Pyaaz aur garlic yani jo garlic hai…garlic ko kya kehte hai ..lehsun..lehsun…nahi adrakh.. garlic is adrakh sorry garlic adrakh…toh adrakh jo hai..uski yeh jo keematein hai inki woh bhi kam huye hain, bahut kam huye hain.

“Garlic is adrak,” information minister Fawad Chaudhry. One learns a new thing everyday. pic.twitter.com/oXjgey4Kd8 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 23, 2021

Soon after the video went viral, netizens flooded the post with hilarious comments and reshared the video on their handles with funny captions. The video has garnered over 177K views, over 5,100 likes and nearly 1300 retweets. While many users supported the minister saying that it is not that unusual to get confused between ginger and garlic, many trolled the minister saying which school did he go as a child.

Here are some reactions from Twitter users:

It is not unusual to get confused between garlic and ginger. A lot of people get confused. — Natasha Kundi نتاشا کُندی (@NatashaKLondon) November 23, 2021

Someone said lehsun, uske baad bhi.🤣 There was always that one guy in class who even prompting couldn’t save. — Aneesh Gokhale (@authorAneesh) November 24, 2021

Saala aaj tak ‘Ginger Garlic paste ye soch ke use karta raha ki isme adrak aur lahsun hai…Mujhe kya pata tha saalon ne adrak hi 2 baar dali h usmein…😔😔 — Veteran (@MayankS41333357) November 23, 2021

😂 😂 Ye kaunse school gaye the bachpan mein! — Dr. Vinayak Dubey 🇮🇳 (@vinayvaani) November 24, 2021

I never knew this. From now onwards worldwide, we should change garlic = adrak & adrak =garlic. All the websites, books, cooking manuals and where ever garlic is mentioned, we should also write garlic = adrak and adrak =garlic. We are lucky to be alive to learn such new things. — DarkKnight (@iamshinerk) November 23, 2021