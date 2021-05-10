Garlic Peeling Jugaad Video: There is something irresistible about the aroma of roasted garlic (lehsun), and just a few pieces of it can instantly liven up any dish. A common ingredient found in almost every Indian kitchen, garlic is also known for its numerous health benefiting properties. But, if you cook regularly, you will know how peeling a garlic can be such a pain, which requires a lot of patience and tricks. However, a simple kitchen hack can now make your job of peeling garlic much easier! You might have seen many hacks of peeling garlic, but this method that is going viral is really different. Also Read - Woman Wears Gold 'Nath' on Top of Mask, Ultimate 'Jewellery Jugaad' Amuses The Internet | See Pic

According to the video, you need to take a full-sized garlic and then cut it horizontally with a knife. After this, you need to turn both the halves inwards to face the chopping board with the peel facing the top side. With the flat side of the knife, smash both the halves together which will remove the entire peel. And there you go, quite easy, right?

Take a look at the viral video below:

While some were impressed with the jugaad, some said that it might not work, calling the video edited. Well, you got to try it on your own to see if it works!

Any body who had tried this experiment may be share his experience. — M K SHARMA (@MKSHARM15720767) May 10, 2021

यह वीडियो एडिट है।

धांसू जुगाड़ नही धांसू एडिटिंग वीडियो है। — Bhomesh Modi (@BhomeshModi) May 10, 2021

Let us know if this hack works!