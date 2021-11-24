Viral Video: Winters are here and it’s now important to keep yourself warm and protect against diseases that strike in this weather. Garlic is one such superfood that helps strengthen your immunity and also keeps the body warm. A common ingredient found in almost every Indian kitchen, garlic is known for its numerous health benefiting properties. However, if you cook regularly, you will know how peeling a garlic can be such a pain, which requires a lot of patience and tricks.Also Read - Garlic ka Matlab Adrak: Pakistan Minister's Hilarious Claim Goes Viral, Netizens say 'Upgrading My Vocabulary'

But worry not, a simple kitchen hack can now make your job of peeling garlic much easier! In a throwback video that is going viral, you need to take a full-sized garlic and then cut it horizontally with a knife. After this, you need to turn both the halves inwards to face the chopping board with the peel facing the top side. With the flat side of the knife, smash both the halves together which will remove the entire peel. Watch the video here: लहसुन छीलने का धांसू जुगाड़ pic.twitter.com/qIL7BSB1CG — @StunnedVideo (@kumarayush084) May 9, 2021 While many were impressed with the jugaad, some said that it might not work, calling the video edited. Well, you got to try it on your own to see if it works! Let us know in the comments section if this hack works!