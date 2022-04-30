Garmi ka Jugaad: Indians are very innovative when comes to coming up with easy life hacks on a budget. Amid the record-breaking heatwave, the temperature is soaring above 40 degrees Celsius almost every day and many states are facing power cuts. But Indians have a jugaad for that too.Also Read - Moving Pandal? Wedding Baraat's 'Desi Jugaad' To Beat The Heat Amuses The Internet | Watch

With no electricity and amid this scorching heat, a man has come up with a clever idea to keep cool during summer. A video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan that shows a man wearing a dhoti lying on his bed after powering an electric fan with his hands.

The video shows the man spinning a blade of a pedestal fan as hard as he can before diving straight onto his bed to the fan's cool air. After the fan stops, the man gets up and spins its blade again.

“This technique should not go outside India,” the officer tweeted with the video. The video has received over 4.36 lakh views and 14k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?