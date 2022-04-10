New Delhi: Haryana police have arrested five people from Gurugram for allegedly smuggling cows and firing at cow vigilantes, after a dramatic 22-kilometre long high-speed chase on Saturday. According to police officers aware of the matter, the suspects, who were allegedly fleeing with seven cows, fired at the vigilantes chasing them in three SUVs. Following this, the vigilantes called the control room, after which police joined the chase.Also Read - New Mutant May be More Transmissible: Gurugram Health Dept Issues Guidelines to Monitor XE Covid Variant

The video of the high-speed chase has now gone viral on social media and has been viewed over 47 thousand think till now. In the said video, the accused can be seen driving their truck with deflated tires and throwing the animals out of the running vehicle as they were chased around the city. People chasing the truck in an SUV can also be seen firing bullets at the over-speeding truck. Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out In Slum Cluster In Gurugram's Sector 74, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Earlier today, Gau Rakshak's caught "Cattle Smugglers" in #Gurugram, smugglers threw the cow from running vehicle. pic.twitter.com/7eXyba1PRj — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) April 9, 2022

According to Gurugaon’s Cyber City, a few country-made guns and live bullets were also recovered from the cow smugglers. The officials said the chase started after the cow smugglers sped their truck when the cow vigilantes asked them to stop while entering Gurugram from the Delhi border. They even continued to drive the truck at high speed after the vigilantes punctured their vehicle’s tries, meanwhile, throwing the smuggled cows out of the running vehicle.

Police said two of the seven cows were injured after being throen off the speeding truck in order to topple the SUVs chasing them. The cows were allegedly being smuggled to Mewat from Delhi for slaughtering.

Police has registered an FIR was registered under Section 13(2) (punishment for export of cow for the purpose of slaughter) of The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, as well as Section 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Bhondsi police station on Saturday.

Haryana has strict laws against cow smuggling. The state government has also formed a Commission for the protection of cows but despite these initiatives, cattle smuggling has been rising in the state.