New Delhi: A 21-year-old man from Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar), Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the police for performing dangerous stunts for his social media followers. The man, identified as Rajiv, wanted to get famous and for that, he performed dangerous stunts on two SUVs and a motorcycle.Also Read - Noida Police Find 4-Month-Old Female Foetus in Sector 71 Hotel's Dustbin, Probe Underway

In a video that was shared widely, Rajiv is seen trying to recreate the stunt performed by actor Ajay Devgn in his debut film Phool Aur Kaante (1991). Rajiv was also seen driving carelessly and performing wheelies on his bike on a busy road. By doing so, he risked not only his life but that of other people on the road. The police said that they have taken preventive action against him. Also Read - Noida Metro Records Highest Single-Day Ridership Of 33,352 Passengers Post Covid Outbreak

गाड़ियों व बाइक पर खतरनाक स्टंट करने वाले युवक को थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर स्टंट में प्रयुक्त वाहनों को सीज किया गया।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/92yYu33O45 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 22, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Noida Man Takes Pet Dog to Kedarnath Shrine & Gets Tilak Put on Him, Furious Priests File FIR | Watch

“Based on the video, the man was traced. He has been identified as Rajiv (21), a resident of Sorakha village and has been arrested. The two SUVs and a motorcycle which was used in making the video have been impounded,” SHO of Sector 113 police station Sharad Kant said.

“One of the Toyota Fortuners and the motorcycle belong to Rajiv’s family. He had taken the other Fortuner from a relative for the video. He is not employed but belongs to a well-to-do family. He was making the video for social media only,” said the SHO.

A case has been registered under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Interestingly, Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme had performed a split between two moving Volvo FM trucks for their commercial. That commercial was shot under complete and expert supervision with all safety aspects taken care of.

Here is the video of Jean-Claude Van Damme’s stunt