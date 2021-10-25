Viral Video: There are three kinds of bosses in the world: the good ones who encourage and inspire you, and the bad ones who are never satisfied with your work. Wondering what the third type is? Those extremely rare ones who surprise you with their kindness and generosity. One such boss is Sara Blakely, who has now been dubbed the ‘best boss in the world’ after she gifted all her employees big celebratory presents.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Tries Singing Viral Song Manike Mage Hithe, Wins Hearts With Her Cuteness | Watch

According to LadBible, Sara Blakely’s company Spanx was recently valued at $1.2 billion after investment firm Blackstone bought a majority stake in it. Instead of using the money on her herself, Sara went above and beyond and surprised her employees with incredibly generous treat. During a party to celebrate the valuation update, Sara asked everyone gathered at the party: “Why am I spinning the globe.”

That’s when she dropped the bombshell, “I have bought each one of you two first class tickets to anywhere in the world. If you go on a trip you might want to go out to a really nice dinner, you might want to go out to a really nice hotel, and so with everybody’s two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world you are each getting $10,000.” Watch the video here:

Sara Blakely sold fax machines door-to-door and started Spanx with $5,000 in savings & no experience. She never raised money & has now sold a majority stake in the brand at a $1.2 billion valuation. The best part? The gift she gave her 500+ employees to celebrate. Amazing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JvdpbgVWX5 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 23, 2021