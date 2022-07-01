Viral Video Today: A video of a wild elephant from Sri Lanka is going viral where he throws dirt on a man. But there’s a reason behind it, which will make you laugh out loud. The elephant is actually a famous local at the Jetwing Yala hotel which is located near the Yala National Park. According to a BBC report, the fully grown Asian bull elephant has been “the hotel’s most loyal patron” since 2013.Also Read - Adorable Baby Elephant Crushes Model While Playing With Her, Viral Video Wins The Internet. Watch

The elephant, named Natta Kota (short tail), was a seasonal visitor at the hotel, appearing for a few months of the year before disappearing. During this period, he paid frequent visits to other resorts along the beach stretch as well. A few years ago, Natta Kota took up permanent residence at the Jetwing hotel where he spends his days sleeping in the shade of the scrubs and taking walks along the hotel’s footpaths. Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Cuddling & Playing With His Keeper Is The Cutest Thing on The Internet | Watch

The elephant’s calm demeanor has made him a delight to guests and videos of him helping himself to the hotel’s trees and water is a common sight now. Sometimes, he even steals fruit from cars and food supplies from the kitchen but the hotel staff doesn’t punish them. Instead, they have put up fences in front of the kitchen to keep him away. Also Read - Viral Video: Mommy Elephant Saves Her Baby From Drowning in River in Bengal. Watch

A video of Natta Kota was shared on Twitter by the page ‘Buitengebieden’ where the elephant calmly walks up to a man and gently kicks some dirt at him with his foot to get him to move aside from his path. The video has gone viral with over 653k views and 35k likes. A user replied to the tweet with another video of the same elephant drinking water from a fountain at the hotel and hopping a fence to walk away.

Watch the viral video below:

Same dude! Watch how he cutely hops over the fence instead of just walking right through it. pic.twitter.com/XdxlSj4HDM — Dinasha (@Dinasha) June 30, 2022

Adorable, wasn’t it?