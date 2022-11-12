German Bahu Plants Onions With Indian Mother-In-Law, Viral Video Has 30 Million Views

The video has gone crazy viral with a whopping 30.1 million views and 2.3 million likes.

Viral Video Today: There are many videos on the internet where foreigners can be seen learning how to cook Indian food or experiment with traditional clothes. Now a video is going viral where a German woman can be seen farming in the fields of India. The woman, Juli Sharma, is married to an Indian man and has been living in Jaipur since two years.

She shared a clip on her Instagram ‘Namaste Julie’ where she is seen working in the field with her mother-in-law to sow onions. The reel shows her crouching like a pro in a field and prepping the ground to plant onions. The clip, which was recorded by her husband Arjun, goes on to show Julie talking about how ‘mazedaar’ it is to help out in the fields.

“Mummy Ji ki reaction sabh se acha tha, but seriously, I enjoy the simple life with family a lot! I’m staying already since 1 month in the village of my husband and I’m so happy living with family and so close to nature,” reads the caption.

Netizens admired the woman for her simplicity and dedication to adapting to a new culture. "I really admire your dedication and simplicity," said one Instagram user. Your dedication to Indian culture. Arjun and Julie, may God bless you." "Blending in quite well," another user commented.