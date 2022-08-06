Viral Video Today: The love for Bollywood movies and music is taking over the world as we have often seen foreigners dancing to Indian songs. Two women from Germany were recently spotted dancing on a street to a hit song by AR Rahman.Also Read - Viral Video: Boyfriend Removes Lice From Girlfriend's Hair on Date, Netizens Call It Sacha Pyaar

The video was shared on Instagram reels by Palina Paleeva who is from Paderborn in Germany. "Ali ali ali ali," reads the caption of the post. It shows Palina and another dancer Emilia grooving to the song Patakha Guddi from the 2014 film Highway starring Alia Bhatt. The song was sung by Jyoti and Sultana Nooran. The two women were dancing to a remixed version of the song with killer moves and perfect synchronization.

The reel has gone viral with over 2 million views and 170k likes. Desi netizens loved how much the women enjoyed dancing to the Bollywood song and created their own choreography for it. "Wow. Love seeing you dance to an Indian song," a user wrote. Another user commented, " Oh, best dance."

Watch the video below:

Wasn’t that impressive?