Viral Video: A video has gone viral on social media which shows a man getting thrashed by his wife after he was caught red-handed while shopping with his girlfriend in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Karwa Chauth. The wife, along with some of her friends, grabs her husband by the collar and beats him up. The wife took off her slippers and beat her husband and girlfriend fiercely in the market following which a large crowd gathered at the spot.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Kicks Cow, Twists Its Tail, Gets a Good Beating In Return. Watch

In the video, the shopkeeper, where the incident took place, can be heard shouting 'baahar, baahar', asking them to take the matter outside the shop.

Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Women Break Fast, Perform Rituals As Moon Sighted in Delhi, Faridabad, Noida

Reportedly, the wife-Preeti-was married in the year 2017 to Rahul. After marriage, there was a dispute between the two and for the last three years Preeti has been living in her maternal house. A petition related to the dispute between the two is pending in the court.

Preeti alleges that her husband had relations with another woman and he does not take her with him and lives alone.

On Thursday, on the occasion of Karva Chauth, Rahul (with his girlfriend) and preeti (with her mother) were both in Turabnagar shopping when the incident took place.