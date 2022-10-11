Viral Video Today: While some people take different routes to save toll tax or avoid challan, this man took a shortcut that to his surprise landed him in jail. A man named Mukesh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad started impersonating a cop to save toll tax. Not just a traffic cop or a junior officer, but an inspector.Also Read - LIVE India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Blue Tigresses Aim Positive Start on Debut

He got a very convincing uniform of a police inspector with hat and all. He even had stars and name tag on his fake uniform. Little did he know, he would be caught by real police, would have to go to jail, and in turn pay a lot more money and time that he was saving. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Teen Marries 16-Year-Old Girl at Bus Shelter, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A video is going viral on social media that shows the man being arrested by Firozabad Police. The clip was shared on Instagram by the user ‘videonation.teb’. It has received over 17.4k views and 1,500 likes. The reel shows an actual cop questioning the man wearing inspector’s uniform admitting on camera that he impersonal being an officer to save toll tax. Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs SA 3rd ODI, Score: Gill Departs on 49; India on Top

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GHAZIABAD MAN GETTING ARRESTED BY POLICE FOR IMPERSONATING COP:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIDEO NATION (@videonation.teb)

Netizens found the video hilarious and applauded the man for his guts to impersonate a senior officer. “Halwayi ka role do be isko galat line me aagya h,” a user joked. “Tol tax k liye inspector bn gya bhai,” another user commented. “Bhaii ki chrbiii,” a third user wrote.