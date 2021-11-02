Ghaziabad: Needless to say, momos are one of the most loved street food of India. From the classic steamed momo to tandoori momo, many versions of the dish are available on the streets, especially in Delhi-NCR. Now, there is a new fiery inclusion to that list! After gold-plated momos, a street vendor in Ghaziabad was spotted making fire momos!Also Read - Viral Video: This Mumbai Eatery is Selling 24-Karat Gold Plated Bahubali Momos at Rs 1299 | Watch

In the video, a man fry momos by adding some veggies and many types of sauces and spices and then sets it on fire. After the fire disappears, he adds sauces and then finally completes the dish with some red hot gravy. Sounds tempting, right? A Delhi-based food blogger shared the video on on his Instagram page called paidaishi_foodie with a cpation, “Tag someone who would love it.” The stall is named Tenzi momos, located at Jaipuria Market in Indirapuram, if you wish to visit.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARDIK MALIK || DELHI BLOGGER (@paidaishi_foodie)

The video has received mixed reactions, with some deeming it extremely unhealthy while others said that they would totally try it. “Arey bhai cheese aur butter kaha hai,” joked one user, while another user wrote, “Stomach Cancer.” Since being shared, the video has received 93,525 likes so far.

Recently, an eatery in Mumbai came with Bahubali Gold Momo that weighs 2 kilos, has 24K edible gold and can feed up to 7-8 people! This humungous momo is filled with yummy veggies, cheese and topped with a layer of edible 24 karat gold plating. Food vlogger Disha shared a video of the golden momo, claiming that this is “India’s first gold momo” made by Messy Adda Cafe in Mumbai. The snack is served in a smokey brass vessel and is garnished with rose petals. Priced at Rs. 1,299, the momo can be relished by 7-8 people.