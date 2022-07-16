Viral Video Today: The green anaconda, also known as the giant anaconda, is one of the largest snakes in the world. It is a boa species native to the northern regions of South America. The green anaconda is the heaviest and one of the longest known extant snake species. They can reach lengths of 30 feet can weigh upto 250 kilograms. Like all boas, it is a non-venomous constrictor.Also Read - Heaviest Python Ever Captured in Florida: 18-Feet-Long Snake Weighs 98 Kg!

Green anacondas are commonly found in water like swamps and streams. Smaller anacondas generally hunt prey like smaller mammals, birds, fishes, etc. However, adult anacondas are able to consume much larger animals. While crocodiles are large water predators themselves and usually beat snakes in a fight. This crocodile was no match in front of this huge green anaconda.

The video going viral was shared on Instagram by the page 'africanwildlife1' and has received thousands of views and likes. It shows a giant anaconda wrapped tightly around the whole body of a crocodile in water. The crocodile could be seen struggling to breathe as the anaconda crushed it to death by constricting it. The intense fight between the two predators was caught on camera and fascinated netizens.

