Viral Video: Needless to say, snakes are sneaky creatures. They are capable of sliding into the trickiest of spots and camouflaging themselves so cleverly. Crossing paths with a snake in your home might be more likely than you think, as these creepy reptiles can somehow find their way in. In a similar incident, a huge cobra was caught curled up inside a man's shoe. The hidden snake was rescued by trained personnel who used a snake-catching rod to take the reptile out of the footwear.

The video first shows the personnel pushing a snake-catching rod to catch the reptile hidden inside the shoe. The cobra soon pops its head out. The hooded reptile also tries to attack her but she managed to control it with few professional techniques. The trained personnel is then heard explaining why it is necessary to dust the shoes before wearing them.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the video and informed that it is a WhatsApp forward. "You will find them at oddest possible places in monsoons. Be careful. Take help of trained personnel," Nanda said in the caption. He also warned people to be careful as snakes can be found at oddest possible places in monsoon.

Watch the video here:

You will find them at oddest possible places in https://t.co/2dzONDgCTj careful. Take help of trained personnel.

WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/AnV9tCZoKS — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 11, 2022

After watching this video, we are sure that you will always be careful before wearing shoes, especially during monsoon and winter season.