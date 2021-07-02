Dandeli: Villagers in Karnataka’s Dandeli were left stunned after a giant Crocodile was found casually strolling through the village. Videos of the incident show the reptile wandering around the area as people watch it from a distance. The videos have now gone viral with many sharing it across different social media platforms. Also Read - Viral Video: Brave Crane Casually Rides on Crocodile's Back, Netizens Amazed by Its Boldness | Watch

After the crocodile triggered panic, residents of the village alerted the forest officials, who rushed to the spot to rescue the crocodile. Thankfully, there have been no reports of the animal harming anyone in the village.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Karnataka | A crocodile found strolling through Kogilban village in Dandeli. Later, forest officials rescued the crocodile & released it into the river. pic.twitter.com/2DDk7JuOB8 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

A crocodile got stranded in Kogilabana village in Dandeli, Karnataka. Forest officials rescued and released the animal back in its habitat. #rescue pic.twitter.com/RCPjofvsk9 — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 1, 2021

The village is located near the Dandeli wildlife sanctuary which is home to several animals and that explains the sighting.

According to news agency ANI, forest officials later rescued the crocodile and released it into a river nearby.

“The incident took place in Kogilabana village in Dandeli. We have captured the animal after which it was released to the Kali River which flows nearby,” a Forest Department official said.

