A giant fireball was spotted flashing across the sky and crashing into northwestern China's Yushu City on Wednesday, leaving residents stunned. Videos of the event which have gone viral showed a bright fireball streaking across and lighting the dark sky.

According to a Daily Mail report, it is not immediately clear what the ball of fire is, but local media are suggesting the possibility of a meteor. Some experts believe that the object was a bolide, an extremely bright meteor.

A local named Dan Ba, who witnessed the incident while taking his child to school, said that the bolide started very small, but three minutes later it became very big and bright. Many other locals reported hearing loud bangs.

The fireball was also video-recorded by passengers on a plane traveling from Xi’an to Lhasa as it lightened up the sky. Several videos and photos of the mysterious event was shared on social media. Take a look:

Through its social media, China’s Earthquake Networks Centre also confirmed that a suspected bolide landed near the border between Nangqian County and Yusu County at 7.25am, but no one was injured.