Viral Video: A video has captured an adorable moment when a giant panda made an audacious attempt to escape from his enclosure at a zoo in China, amusing onlookers. However, he was soon lured back with offer of lunch. According to Daily Mail, the panda named Meng Lan is seen climbing over the walls of his habitat as stunned tourists crowded around to film him. Meanwhile, a Chinese official in uniform ushers visitors away as the panda looks like he is preparing to jump down towards them. However, moments later, it seems the panda reconsidered his plan as he returned to the breeding area when keepers offered him food.

The video was shared on Twitter by Consul General of China in Belfast Zhang Meifang with a caption that says, ” Check this out: a lovely panda seems to have escaped from Beijing Zoo… Doing what he does best…”

Watch the video here:

Check this out: a lovely panda seems to have escaped from Beijing Zoo… Doing what he does best…#Beijing #animal #Panda pic.twitter.com/vJFHDdqnFz — Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) December 15, 2021

According to Daily Mail, Meng Lan has a long history of naughty behaviour at Beijing Zoo and staff have said they will adapt the six-year-old’s habitat to prevent future escapes.