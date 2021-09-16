Viral Video: A shocking video of a giant python swallowing a deer alive has surfaced from Baran district of Rajasthan. This incident happened on Wednesday morning when deer was preyed upon by a python at Lalapura Plantation from the Kishanganj forest area. The 34-second video shows the 8-feet-snake putting the whole deer in its mouth and swallowing it gradually.Also Read - Viral Video: Instagram Influencer Dances in Middle of The Road For a Dare, Cops Issue Notice For Violating Rules | Watch

As soon as the python swallowed the deer completely, villagers reported that it soon went away. During the incident, some officers of the Forest Department were present here, who recorded the incident in their mobile camera.

Watch the video here:

There is a dense forest near Kishanganj and wild animals are often spotted here. Wild animals including deer, pythons, bears live in this dense forest of Baran district.

Meanwhile, videos of snakes swallowing small animals like a rabbit or mice are fairly common, but this video of the python engulfing an entire deer is quite rare. The video has left people shocked and gave Twitterati chills. Many wondered about the digestive capabilities of the snake.