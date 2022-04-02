A cryptic video is going viral on social media that shows a giant skeleton of a snake in France on Google Maps. The snake skeleton looks bigger than that of a basilisk seen in Harry Potter. It was originally posted on TikTok by the user ‘@googlemapsfun’, who posts videos of intriguing and inexplicable finds on Google Maps.Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra Enters Bathroom, Wraps Toilet Paper Around Itself. Watch

On March 24, the account posted a video showing a massive snake-like object found off the coast of France. "Somewhere in France, we can see something giant you can only see with satellites, hidden on Google Earth," it states. "Users believe this to be a giant snake. It's about 30 metres long and bigger than any snake caught before."

The video says that the skeleton belongs to the extinct Titanoboa, a prehistoric species of extremely large snakes that grew up to 50 feet and lived in modern-day Colombia. The viral TikTok has received over 2 million views.

Watch the viral video below:

While it does show a snake-like skeleton object, there’s more to the story than meets the eye. A fact-check of the viral video by Snopes found that “it simply showed a metallic sculpture that’s known as Le Serpent d’Océan.”

The art installation, which is the work of the Chinese artist Huang Yong Ping, can be viewed both on Google Earth and Google Maps, as it is legitimate and not merely a glitch. Le Serpent d’Océan is a 425-feet-long sculpture on the west coast of France and was unveiled in 2012 as part of the Estuaire art exhibition.

Watch the up-close video of the structure below: