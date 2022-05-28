Viral Video Today: An old viral video has resurfaced on social media where a male giraffe meets his newborn calf for the first time. The video was shot at Santa Barbara Zoo in California, US. It was originally posted in 2020 and is melting the hearts of netizens again.Also Read - 'Sharing Breakfast': Woman Feeds Giraffes From Her Hotel Balcony, Internet Loves It | Watch

The clip shows a father giraffe entering an enclosure and leaning to look for his newborn son. After meeting his baby, he goes ahead to give a kiss to the mother giraffe. According to the caption of the original post, the father giraffe’s name is Michael and the little one was named Twiga. Also Read - Viral Video: Lions Have a Hard Time Attacking Giraffe, Watch What He Did Next

The video has received more than 1.4 million views and 49k likes. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over how adorable the first meeting of the father-son duo was. Twitter users pointed out how fondly the dad giraffe rubbed his muzzle on the mother giraffe. Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Baby Giraffe Takes First Steps After Birth. Twitter Loves It | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Father giraffe came to visit his newborn son🦒🦒🦒 pic.twitter.com/byh5lzARvd — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) May 24, 2022

What do you think of the video?