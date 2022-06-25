Viral Video Today: We have often seen animals performing acts of selfless love towards each other and every time, they just melt our hearts. One such heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a giraffe is helping out a baby deer in need.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Girls Dance To Barso Re At Times Square, Clip Has 12 Million Views. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by the page 'Yoda4ever' which regularly tweets funny and adorable animal videos. The caption said, "Giraffe removes branch stuck on gazelle's head…" The video has received more than 1 million views and 55k likes.

The clip shows a giraffe seeing a baby gazelle struggling and walking towards him. He notices that the gazelle is having a hard time and goes to help him out. The giraffe bends its long neck and wraps his tongue around the branch stuck in the baby gazelle's horns. He then swiftly pulls out the branch, freeing the baby gazelle of misery. Netizens found the giraffe's gesture utterly sweet and said the video was just what they needed to uplift them.

Watch the viral video below:

Giraffe removes branch stuck on gazelle's head…🦌🦒💪 pic.twitter.com/mNT5yNXf18 — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 24, 2022

What are your thoughts on the video?