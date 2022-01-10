Viral Video: Instagram is full of fun challenges and trends and one such trend going viral is Guru Randhawa’s Dance Meri Rani. Of late, several videos have surfaced online where people can be seen replicating Nora Fatehi’s dance moves in the song. However, one video that stands out is of a girl dancing to the song along with her dog. Yes, the video is super cute and no less than a treat on a Monday morning.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Waits To Grab Note Stuck Under Car Tyre, But Then This Hilarious Thing Happens

In the video, the girl starts dancing to the viral Dance Meri Rani song, with a smile on her face. Her adorable pet dog soon joins her by standing on its two legs and matches her steps. Together, they make an adorable duo and their dance is super fun. The video has been uploaded by an Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Leo. “Challenge accepted,” reads the caption, followed by a paw emoji. Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi are also tagged in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEO (@leo14399)

The video has gone viral and amassed more than a million views and over 87,000 likes and several comments. One user wrote, ”The dog did it better,” while another commented, ”Cuteness overloaded.”

What do you think?