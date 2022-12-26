Viral Video: Girl Gets Anxiety Attack, Mother Adopts Unique Method To Calm Her | WATCH

An encouraging video has gone viral where a woman comforts her daughter while she is having an anxiety attack.

Viral video: Anxiety attacks or panic attacks can occur anytime and anywhere. People who are prone to these attacks constantly live with the dread or anticipation of getting one. The experience of having an anxiety/panic attack is tremendous and very frightening. Arguably, it is the worst experience one can have. Unfortunately, the masses don’t know much about these episodes and mostly dismiss them as a routine occurrence and don’t pay the required attention to the victim, or rather say the patient. These people suffer alone in silence.

They desperately want someone to understand their state of mind and help them out of this mess. Amidst all this clutter, an encouraging video has gone viral where a woman comforts her daughter while she is having an anxiety attack. The video shared on Twitter shows a young woman lying down on the driveway in the rain. After some time, the mother arrives in her car and walks to her daughter, calmly lying down beside her, holding her hand without caring for the rain, and trying to pacify her.

He caption reads: “The girl in blue was experiencing anxiety. She called her mother, who arrived to find her laying in the rain on the driveway. Instead of becoming enraged, she sits down, takes her daughter’s hand, and lies with him until her anxiety subsides💙”

The girl in blue was experiencing anxiety. She called her mother, who arrived to find her laying in the rain on the driveway. Instead of becoming enraged, she sits down, takes her daughter’s hand, and lies with him until her anxiety subsides💙 pic.twitter.com/pMq9Wk7yN4 — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 25, 2022

The clip has been viewed 2.9 million times and received 94.2 thousand likes and has been retweeted 9,091 times.