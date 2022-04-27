Viral Video: The internet is a storehouse of amazing and interesting videos guaranteed to keep you entertained. One such hilarious video has resurfaced on social media which shows a girl dancing with uncontrollable joy as she withdraws cash from an ATM machine. A CCTV footage of the girl having her moment of celebration along while inside the ATM kiosk has gone viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Chef Makes King Cobra Out of Chocolate, Internet Calls it Deliciously Magnificent. Watch

In the video, two girls are seen inside the ATM. As the girl wearing a black top and a black mask, withdraws money, she expresses her happiness by breaking into hilarious and energetic dance moves. In the end of the video when she is done withdrawing money, she could then be seen bowing to the ATM machine in gratitude.

Social media users believe she had the happiest pay day ever and couldn’t resist dancing when she saw the money finally coming in her hands. Though the exact reason for the woman’s excitment-filled dance performance is not known, netizens could relate it with their payday.

One user wrote, ”This is nothing but innocence of childhood. No worries, no tension, no responsibility only enjoyement. From video it seems that she is enjoying the moment . All should stay in present and enjoy every moment of life.” Another commented, ”First salary” Excitement.” A third wrote, ”Its something quite amazing when u withdraw ur first salary from the atm. I’m surprised most people dont do this.”

We certainly can understand the feeling!