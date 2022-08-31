Ladki Ka Video: Living a homestead life seems like a very peaceful and relaxed way of living but the people who live on farms will tell you that it can be exhausting and even dangerous at times. Harvesting fruits from trees doesn’t seem like a dangerous farming task until a huge coconut or jackfruit falls on your head, leaving you with a concussion.Also Read - Viral Video: Python Tries to Kill Kangaroo, But His Friend Jumps In To Fight Snake. Watch What Happens Next

This poor girl just wanted to have a free jackfruit (known as Kathal in Hindi) with her friends. She could be seen going under a jackfruit tree with her and trying to catch a jackfruit with the help of a shirt. The girls hold out the shirt under the tree but the fruit ends up falling on the girl’s head. She rubs her head as the jackfruit hit her pretty bad. Meanwhile, a little girl standing in the background can’t stop laughing at what just happened. Also Read - Viral Video: Doggie Fights With Monkey In Hindi As He Threatens To Pull Her Ponies. Watch Hilarious Reel

The video was shared on Instagram reels by a user called ‘psycho_biihari’. It has received over 26,000 views and 1,700 likes. Netizens found the clip hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Shows Off Her Belly Dance Moves on Nadiyon Paar, Aces The Trend | Watch

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF KATHAL FALLING ON GIRL HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Are Bhaai (@are_bhaai)

Oops!