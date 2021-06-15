Viral Video: When you think of a snake, the first word that comes to mind is fear! If we happen to spot a snake, panic takes over and we are filled with terror and fright. However, there are also many people who have overcome this fear just like this brave girl who is going viral on social media for her snake-catching tricks. In a video that has surfaced on Instagram, a girl can be seen catching a snake in a very fearless manner and catches it with just one hand! Also Read - Odisha Woman Sees Her Child Crawl Towards 8-Ft-Long King Cobra, Grabs The Snake With Her Hands

The video features a girl named Nageshwari and her page is aptly named ‘nageshwari_snakelover.’ In the video, the snake was sitting among the tiles placed at the corner of the wall. The girl took only a few seconds to catch the dangerous and poisonous snake and that too, with one hand.

After she catches the snake, there is a slight smile on her face, as if it’s a sign of victory. So far more than 5 lakh people have seen the video. People on social media are stunned to see her courage and asked her if she is not afraid of snakes.

In her Instagram bio, she describes herself as a nature and snake lover and also mentions that she is a snake catcher. A cursory look at her Instagram profile reveals that she is an expert in catching snakes and has posted several videos and pictures of her in which she is seen catching snakes or showing tricks with them.

A similar video went viral recently wherein a girl named Shweta is seen playing with a king cobra and performing tricks without any fear. She holds the cobra in her hand with the help of a stick and juggles it, like a pro!