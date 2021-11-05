A video is going viral on social media where a girl could be seen cuddling with her pet snake. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the user ‘royal_pythons_’ with the caption: “Love my snake!”. It has received around 9,500 likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Snake Couple Enjoys Cool Weather at Patna Zoo; Leaves Netizens Amazed | WATCH

In the video, a girl could be seen chilling on a couch with her pet snake lying on her. When the snake's tiny head was near the girl's mouth, she kissed its chin and its mouth opened in surprise. The girl imitated her snake's shocked face.

She then laughed, told her snake, "I love you", and kissed it again. This is when the snake relaxed and closed its mouth. It then rest its head on the girl's cheek and moved as if saying it loves her too. The owner then reacted to her pet's adorable gesture saying, "Awww."

Netizens flooded the comments with heart eyes and shocked face emojis as they couldn’t believe that a snake could be so cute and loving too.

