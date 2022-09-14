Viral Video Today: Instagram is full of viral trends and new dance challenges to keep users entertained. A few months back, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral for their killer Bollywood dance performance at a wedding. Ever since then, the Kala Chashma dance trend has blown up on the internet. The challenge involves a group of dancers with one designated person who twerks to the peppy song. A new addition to this series of dance videos is one of a group of women, all dressed in sarees, who groove and twerk to the song, apparently at a party. One of the these women, dressed in a green saree steals the show as she dances in the center and wins with her awesome twerk. As she dances, other women cheer, hoot, clap and whistle for her.Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Boy Snatches Cone From Turkish Ice Cream Vendor, Leaves Internet in Hysterics. Watch

The video was uploaded on an Instagram page called Taara_celeb, with a caption that says, “Because it’s trending.”

GROUP OF WOMEN TWERK TO KALA CHASHMA: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taara_celeb (@taara_celeb)

The video has gone viral, and users loved the fun performance. The video has amassed more than 146,167 likes and several comments praising the dance. One user wrote, “Oye Hoye Gajab.” Another wrote, “Lo pura banana chahiye tha na.” A third wrote, “Woooooooow super.”

See other reactions: