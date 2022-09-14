Viral Video: The movie Pushpa: The Rise released last year, but its dialogues and songs are still on everyone’s lips. The kind of impact the movie made on the masses is just phenomenal. The craze for the movie is still going strong on social media, with people creating dance reels on its peppy songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. In a recent video, a little school girl was seen flaunting adorable dance moves on the song ‘Saami Saami’. The video seems to be taken at a school during a dance rehearsal. In the background, others children are also seen dancing but the cute girl in the centre steals the show as she lip-syns to the song, and dances with full confidence. More so, she perfectly aces the hook step and maintains a an adorable smile on her face throughput.Also Read - Viral Video: Group of Women Groove & Twerk to Kala Chashma, Internet Says 'Oye Hoye Gazab' | Watch

The adorable video was shared by Dilip Pandey, MLA from Timarpur, on Instagram. He captioned the video as, “How cute is this 😍 i do not know who this cute lil angel is, but she made my day already.” Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Boy Snatches Cone From Turkish Ice Cream Vendor, Leaves Internet in Hysterics. Watch

LITTLE GIRL DANCES TO SAAMI SAAMI: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dilip K Pandey – दिलीप पांडेय (@dilipkpandey)

The video has gone viral, and many loved her adorable dance. Since being shared 8 hours back, the video has The viral video has garnered more than 700 likes and still counting. Users sent a lot of encouraging messages and poured heart and love emojis, appreciating the little star. One user said, “Wonderfully cute video,” while another commented, “So beautiful.” A third wrote, “The first video to see.. Made my day.” A fourth user said, “Awww cutie pie rockstar.”