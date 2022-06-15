Viral Video: Dance videos are extremely popular on social media and have the power to go instantly viral online. On a daily basis, people are seen recording dance reels in an attempt to gain followers. One such video is going viral wherein a girl is seen dancing on a popular Bollywood song, but with a twist. Well, she pulls off some cool moves and that too on a bicycle! The video shows the girl dancing to the song Andekhi Anjaani from the movie Mujhse Dosti Karoge, as she cycles on a road. She is seen wearing an animal dress and stockings, with her hair left open.Also Read - Viral Video: Tiger Cubs Annoy Their Mother As She Tries to Drink Water in Peace. Watch

The video was uploaded by an Instagram account called iamsecretgirl023, who has 76.4K followers. ”Jane wo kaisa hoga re,” reads the caption.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍁 B_us__hra 🍁 (@iamsecretgirl023)

The video has gone viral, and netizens were impressed with her smooth dance moves, and her ability to cycle and dance at the same time. People loved poured heart and fire emojis in the comments section while others showered praises on her. One user wrote, ”Superb outstanding,” while another commented, ”Aap cycling bi itni badya krte ho, aap to awesome h.” a third said, ”ht badiya cycle wala lyrical dance.” Some also expressed concerns about her safety, with one user saying, ”Careful behen.”

What do you think of her dance?

(Disclaimer: Please don’t try such stunts without proper training)