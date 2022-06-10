Viral Video: In the era of social media and Instagram influencers, the trend of making short videos i.e. reels has become pretty common. On a daily basis, people are seen recording Instagram reels and YouTube shorts in an attempt to gain followers. One such video is going viral wherein a girl is seen making a dance reel in front of the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai. In the video she can be seen dancing to the Punjabi song ‘Bamb Aagya’ in front of the Taj Hotel and the video is being loved by netizens.Also Read - Emotions & Duty: Army Officer Seen Feeding Baby, Viral Picture Wins Hearts | See Pic

The girl has been identified as Priyanshi Pandey, who is an Instagram influencer with a whopping 1.7 million followers. She simply captioned the video as, ”Bomb aagya.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanshi Pandey (@pandit_girl_242)

The video has gone viral, with around 110,024 likes and several comments. People loved the dance and poured heart and fire emojis while others showered praises on her. ‘Fantastic’, wrote one user while another said, ‘Super.’

What do you think?