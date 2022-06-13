Viral Video: In the era of social media and Instagram influencers, the trend of making short videos i.e. reels has become pretty common. On a daily basis, people are seen recording Instagram reels and YouTube shorts in an attempt to gain followers. One such video shows a girl recording a dance reel on her terrace when something funny happens.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances Energetically to The Punjaabban Song, Internet Hearts It | Watch

From the video, it seems that the girl went to the terrace to record the video just after it stopped raining because there is a lot of accumulated water. Taking advantage of the good weather, she starts dancing to the song ‘Barso re megha’ with full energy and coordinated steps. However, just seconds later, she slipped on the water and fell down in a rather hilarious way. The girl immediately stood up and could not stop smiling. She later turned the camera turned off.

This video has been uploaded on Instagram on a page named meemology with a caption that read, ”Aaram se didi.”

Watch the video here: