Viral Video: In the era of social media and Instagram influencers, the trend of making short videos i.e. reels has become pretty common. On a daily basis, people are seen recording Instagram reels and YouTube shorts in an attempt to gain followers. One such video shows a girl recording a dance reel on her terrace when something funny happens.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances Energetically to The Punjaabban Song, Internet Hearts It | Watch
From the video, it seems that the girl went to the terrace to record the video just after it stopped raining because there is a lot of accumulated water. Taking advantage of the good weather, she starts dancing to the song ‘Barso re megha’ with full energy and coordinated steps. However, just seconds later, she slipped on the water and fell down in a rather hilarious way. The girl immediately stood up and could not stop smiling. She later turned the camera turned off.
This video has been uploaded on Instagram on a page named meemology with a caption that read, ”Aaram se didi.”
Watch the video here:
The video has received more than 4000 views and people were thoroughly amused to watch the clip, while many poured laugh emojis. Others expressed concerns for the girl and hoped she is okay. ” Ghungroo toot gaye,” wrote one user while another joked, ”Na na re..aise kaise hoga practice me kuch kammi thi😂lekin overall.” A third said that the fall was scripted saying, ”Publicity stunt h bhai logo..isne khud video bnayi or share bhi kr diya didi dlt bhi to kr skti thi .. phn auto upload to karta ni h.”
A fourth wrote, ”Didi be like, Gere to Gere dance nhi rukna chahiye,” while another commented, ”The song is wrong i think it should be -” idhar chala mein udhar chala jane kahan mein kidhar chala oye phisal gaya.”