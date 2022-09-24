Trending News: In the age of social media savvy youth and influencers, it’s not uncommon to see people recording TikToks, Instagram reels or YouTube shorts. Many times, you can even spot bloggers modeling in their OOTD for their Instagram posts at picture-worthy spots in the city. Now it seems like dancing in local train or metro is the new trend. A video is going viral that shows an Indian girl, who seems like a budding influencer, recording a dance reel inside Delhi Metro.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Snatches Phone From Delhi Metro Passenger As Doors Close. Watch

The clip, which seems to recorded by a passenger, was shared on Instagram by the user ‘thinlay.bhutia’. The reel has received over 3.4 million views and 98k likes. In the video, a girl wearing a white dress is dancing in the middle of a general coach of Delhi Metro. Her friend can be seen standing and filming her on her phone. She can be heard directing, “One, two, three, go!” Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Woman Sells Chocolates on Mumbai Local Train, Her Integrity Inspires The Internet | Watch

The girl performs her choreography and several passengers can be seen staring at the two girls, tolerating the new normal of this TikTok generation. “Confidence ho toh aisa,” the caption says, and netizens agree that it takes guts to dance in front of so many people on a train. “Bhai content usko likes tu le rh hi,” a user joked. “Aap ka to sahi hai live reel dekhane mil gyi,” another user told the woman shared the video. “Bhaishab mujhe passenger logo par taras aa raha hai,” a third user commented. Also Read - Viral Video: Youngsters Dance to Gela Gela Gela in AC Mumbai Local Train. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GIRL DANCING INSIDE DELHI METRO HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghamba Bhumo (@thinlay.bhutia)

Got to give her props for her confidence!