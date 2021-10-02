A hilarious video is going crazy viral on social media where a girl can be seen dancing with uncontrollable joy as she withdraws cash from an ATM machine. The video has received more than 12 lakh views on Instagram. The video was shared by a user called ‘ghantaa’ with the following text over it: ‘Khushi dekh rahe ho salary ki’.Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Bride Climbs Up a Ladder, Refuses to Come Down From Roof | Watch

While the reason behind why the girl started dancing in front of the ATM machine is unknown, social media users believe she had the happiest pay day ever and couldn't resist dancing when she saw the money finally coming in her hands.

In the video, the girl wearing a black top and a black mask, could be seen breaking it down with some hilarious and energetic dance moves. In the end of the video when she is done withdrawing money, she could then be seen bowing to the ATM machine in gratitude.

Watch the viral video here: