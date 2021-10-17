Viral Video: A video of a girl dancing to the remixed version of Bollywood’s famous song ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ on a railway platform is going crazily viral across social media platforms. The viral video is of a girl named Saheli Rudra, who describes herself as an Instagram influencer and her video started received millions of views after she posted it on her Instagram profile. The video was likely shot on one of the platforms of Kolkata’s Suburban Railway junction stations and has racked up 1.8 million views already.Also Read - Viral Video of 'Ravana' Performing Bhangra on Punjabi Song During Ramlila Resurfaces, Leaves Netizens in Splits | Watch

In the viral video, the girl doesn't seem to miss a single beat and performs the dance steps with utter perfection. As she danced on the railway platform, the people standing around her can be seen fascinated and impressed by her upbeat dance moves. In the video, Saheli Rudra can be seen wearing blue jeans, lavender top, a backpack and her mask as she showed off her dancing skills.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saheli Rudra | Influencer (@_sahelirudra_)

As her viral video received 1,800,500 likes and many praiseworthy comments, several users even criticised her for dancing in a public place. Saat Samundar Paar, a popular 90s song was from the movie Vishwatma starring Divya Bharti and Sunny Deol.

Here’s the original video of the song:

