Viral Video: There is no dearth of talent in India and the internet is currently crushing on a girl who has impressed everyone by performing a cartwheel. However, there’s a twist. The girl did the flip in not some athletic clothing, but in a skirt and high heels. In a reel video shared on Instagram, the girl identified as Parul Arora is seen wearing pointed high heels and a pleated pink skirt with a blue top. She has even kept her hair open.Also Read - Viral Video: Dadaji Dances With Foreigner on O O Jane Jana, Makes Internet His Deewana

The video shows her successfully and confidently completing the flip. “High heels,” reads the caption, followed by two emojis – a shocked face with an exploding head and a face with an open mouth and cold sweat. Notably, Parul is a fitness model and national medalist gymnast with 242k followers on Instagram. Previously too, she has shared several videos of her doing flips in sarees.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parul_Arora💫 (@parul_cutearora)

Since being shared a couple of days back, the video has gathered 239,830 likes and all sorts of comments from people, with many lauding the determination of the young woman. Evidently, netizens are now in awe of her and applauding her talent. The comment section is full of fire and heart emojis.

“Nice flip and that too with heels,” wrote one user, while another commented, ”Superb flip with cool dress.” A third wrote, ”Geez, I couldn’t do that in sneakers 😂So COOL, Parul! 🤩AMAZING.”

Last year, Mili Sarkar, an International Yoga Gold Medalist, was also seen doing a series of backflips wearing a saree. In video that went viral, Mili could be seen performing the stunt effortlessly in a orange saree, making people’s jaws drop. Notably, during a backflip, your body makes a full 360-degree rotation in the air and it takes a lot of time, practice and effort to master it.