Viral Video: Girl Falls Off Bike After Kicking Another Rider, Netizens Call It Instant Karma

Viral Video Today: You might have seen several instances of people getting instant karma for stealing, hitting animals or doing other bad things. A video is doing the rounds of social media where a woman riding pillion on a motorcycle was trying to kick another bike rider driving close to her.

The clip originally shared on Reddit shows a woman throwing a kick from the back of her bike at another woman who was driving next to her. The biker could have lost her balance and hurt herself really bad but the kick didn’t even touch her. Within seconds, the woman trying to sabotage the biker, fell off the bike herself and on the road. The man driving the woman then stops when he realizes that she fell off.

People recording the video from behind also stopped their vehicle when she fell. The woman doesn’t seem to be injured and looks like she’s getting up from the road by herself. Netizens called this god’s karma hitting her back for trying to harm another person. “INSTANT Karma,” a user commented. “Hahaha haha got what she deserved,” another user wrote. “That bag saved her back though,” a third user wrote.

