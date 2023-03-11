Viral Video: Girl Gives Baby Monkey A Bath As Its Mother Watches, Internet Is Floored

Home

After the bath, the girl wraps up the baby in a towel and hands it over to the mother.

Viral Video: Girl Gives Baby Monkey A Bath As Mother Monkey Watches, Internet Is Floored

Viral Video: Love is one of the most wonderful and fulfilling emotions. It is a universal language that everyone understands, appreciates, and yearns for. One doesn’t have to attend any school or take classes to master it. Mother Nature has blessed all its creations with this wonderful emotion that forges such powerful bonds that even years of separation can’t fade it out. Above love, there is something heavenly, and it also knows no boundaries. That priceless thing is maternity.

This is what the viral video we are sharing with you shows. It shows a young girl giving a bath to a baby monkey by putting it in a tub and the mother monkey is watching patiently. In between, she pecks the girl. After the bath, the girl wraps up the baby in a towel and hands it over to the mother.

The video is shared on Twitter by Epic Videos @EpicVideosOnly with the caption, “This is the Most Wholesome Thing I saw Today 🥰”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This is the Most Wholesome Thing I saw Today 🥰 pic.twitter.com/IgMVy8Y4wp — Epic Videos (@EpicVideosOnly) March 6, 2023

These are the kinds of situations where you cannot use words. The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Vivienne Moss @VivienneMoss5 Replying to @EpicVideosOnly and @TheFigen_, “Aah, she is so grateful, that her baby is being looked after.”

Queen @KumudKSingh Replying to @VivienneMoss5 @EpicVideosOnly and @TheFigen_, “One happy mom”

Ritesh @Samba9Firmino Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “Maternal instincts are always the same.

Hani @Hani06144758 Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “So sweet except the kisses 😂❤️”

WeirdYes (website) @WeirdYes_site Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “soooo cute!😍🥰🤗”

