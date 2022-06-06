Viral Video: In the era of social media and Instagram influencers, the trend of making short videos i.e. reels has become pretty common. On a daily basis, people are seen recording Instagram reels and YouTube shorts in an attempt to gain followers. One such video is going viral wherein a girl is seen making a reel in front of a bull. In the video, the girl wearing a black crop top and blue jeans, is seen attempting to record a reel in front of the bull on the street. She starts dancing as soon as the music is being played. However, the bull charges at her and runs after her. The girl is seen running away to save herself and is also seen laughing.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Makes Dosa On Vespa Scooter As Temperatures Cross 40 Degrees in Hyderabad | Watch

This hilarious video has been uploaded on Instagram on a page named bhutni_ke_memes.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has received more than 9000 views and people were thoroughly amused to watch the clip, while many poured laugh emojis.